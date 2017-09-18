Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 18
- Trudeau is meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Ottawa
- Union workers at GM’s Ingersoll plant go on strike amid fight over job cuts.
- NDP leadership contenders say Trudeau can be defeated in 2019. The debate was attended by all four contenders – Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton, Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh.
- The PPP has challenged Benazir murder verdict and asked Lahore High Court to award punishment to former president Pervez Musharraf.
- In Lahore Kulsoom Nawaz won in NA-120 by-poll.
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh says Rohingyas issue will be decided by the Supreme Court
- Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has met the President and Finance Minister in Delhi signaling alliance with the BJP.
- Nation bids farewell to Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.
- PV Sindhu wins Korea Open Superseries.
- India thrash Australia by 26 runs thrash Australia by 26 runs.
- The Handmaid’s Tale wins five Awards at Emmy.
