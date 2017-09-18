Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Monday, September 18, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 18
  • Follow Us!

Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 18 

Posted: 11:33 am, September 18, 2017 by admin

  1. Trudeau is meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Ottawa
  2. Union workers at GM’s Ingersoll plant go on strike amid fight over job cuts.
  3. NDP leadership contenders say Trudeau can be defeated in 2019. The debate was attended by all four contenders – Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton, Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh.
  4. The PPP has challenged Benazir murder verdict and asked Lahore High Court to award punishment to former president Pervez Musharraf.
  5. In Lahore Kulsoom Nawaz won in NA-120 by-poll.              
  6. Home Minister Rajnath Singh says Rohingyas issue will be decided by the Supreme Court
  7. Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has met the President and Finance Minister in Delhi signaling alliance with the BJP.        
  8. Nation bids farewell to Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.
  9. PV Sindhu wins Korea Open Superseries.
  10. India thrash Australia by 26 runs thrash Australia by 26 runs.
  11. The Handmaid’s Tale wins five Awards at Emmy.

Related posts:





Posted in:  Uncategorized