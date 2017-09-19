Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 19
- Trudeau talked at the press conference in Ottawa prior to his speech at the UN.
- Trump at the UN has said Iran’s government must stop supporting terrorists. he said: “The United States and our allies are working together… to crush the loser terrorists. If [the US] is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” On Syria, he said: “No society can be safe if banned chemical weapons are allowed to spread. For the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, we can assist more than 10 in their home region.” Trump also said: “Rocket man Kim Jong-Un is on a ‘suicide mission’,” adding “we want harmony and friendship not conflict and strife. We must fulfill our sovereign duty to the people we faithfully represent. We must confront together, those who threaten us with chaos, turmoil and terror. I was elected not to take power but to give power to the American people where it belongs.”
- Toys “R” Us has filed for bankruptcy as it is struggling with a $5 billion loan.
- Hurricane Maria is lashes Dominica and threatening other islands.
- Suu Kyi has condemnsed abuses in Rohingya region while UN is seeking access.
- Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has rejected as “unfounded” the impression that army was behind the ouster of prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said the military had no role in it. He told the parliamentarians that he was an ardent supporter of democracy and believed in the supremacy of parliament.
- ATC in Pakistan has indicted 57 people in Mashal Khan lynching case.
- Pakistan’s senior leadership is at the UN and is also meeting senior leadership of the US.
- Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar along with his two aides have been arrested by Thane police in extortion case.
- An FIR has been filed against Honeypreet as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula. Media reports she might have fled to Nepal.
- Gurmeet is growing vegetables and cutting trees in jail. He is being paid IRs20 a day.
- Media was reporting that Dera chief Gurmeet might be extended VIP treatment in jail but the Haryana government has denied any such favours to him.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized