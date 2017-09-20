Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 20
- Justin Trudeau is in USA to attend the UN General Assembly session. He will attend the Bloomberg Global Business and meet other leaders prior to his address at the UNGA.
- Nathan Cullen, five-term MP for Skeena—Bulkley Valley, NDP Critic for Ethics and Democratic Reform, has endorsed Jagmeet Singh for NDP Leader. It is being said that by October 15 new NDP leader will be announced.
- Statistics Canada has reported that people are getting less sleep. It said seven to nine hours per night is required for those between the age bracket of at 18 to 64 and seven to eight hours per night at 65 or older. Between the 2007 to 2013 study period, Canadians 18 to 64 averaged 7.12 hours of sleep per night.
- A HWY 401 accident closed eastbound lanes this morning. OPP says two transport trucks collided.
- An 8.1 earthquake measuring at ricter scale in Mexico has resulted in the death of over 100 people. Trump has said in a tweet US stands with Mexico in this hour of need while Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said her country is ready to offer all the help it requires.
- Pakistan and the United States have agreed to stay engaged to achieve shared objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region. This was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York today. Both sides discussed bilateral relationships and peace and stability in Afghanistan. Abbasi also shared Pakistan’s concerns and views with regard to the US strategy for South Asia. People in Pakistan objected to this meeting as Trump refused to meet Abbasi.
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appealed to Pakistan to work together to curb extremists. Addressing the UN General Assembly, Ghani said US President Donald Trump´s new Afghan strategy sent a signal to Taliban guerrillas that they must negotiate peace. He welcomed this strategy. Trump last month announced an Afghanistan strategy that reversed his previous calls to wind down America´s longest war, which was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks. He instead has sent thousands more troops to Afghanistan and pledged a tougher line on Pakistan.
- No militant is ready to become chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit in Kashmir after the death of terrorist Abu Ismail in an encounter last week, said S P Vaid, director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has admitted the Congress-led UPA government could not create jobs, and the Modi government despite its promises has been unable to do so either. He was talking to the students at Princeton University.
- India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley has said the government is trying to boost economy and meeting several leaders to improve. In wake of demonitisation the GDP dropped to 5.7% between April to June this year. The GST also affected economy.
- A massive racket that involved marrying off underage Indian girls from poor families to rich Arabs has been busted and eight men from Oman and Qatar and 12 Indians including qazis, have been arrested.
- Congress approved the name of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar as the party candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. Jakhar beat former Gurdaspur MP Partap Singh Bajwa’s wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa to the nomination though Bajwa was said to be bargaining hard for the seat.
- A three-member Punjab Police team took custody of the two prime accused in the Jassi murder case. The team is on way to India. The accused, Malkiat Kaur and Surjit Singh Badesha, mother and maternal uncle of Jassi, will be produced before a Sangrur judge tomorrow. The team comprises Kanwardeep Kaur, SP Headquartes, Patiala; Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, DSP, Dhuri; and Inspector Deepinder Pal Singh.
- Dr PR Nain, senior vice chairperson of the Dera Sacha Sauda has admitted that nearly 600 skeletons can be found buried inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. Nain said these were bones of the devotees that were buried by their families out of faith that it would give them ‘moksha’ (salvation). A day before search operations began in the dera, ‘Sach Kahoon’ had admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises. It was said that dera head Gurmeet encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, causing pollution. The human remains were buried within the campus and trees were planted on these.
