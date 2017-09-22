Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 22
- A nanny has been criminally charged in the death of a four-year-old boy who died as he was left in the car when the temperature was 26 degrees.
- Prince Harry is participating in Invictus Games, starting tomorrow in Toronto.
- Uber has been denied the license to operate in London. The company says it will challenge decision in court.
- India and Canada have released Diwali stamps jointly.
- ICCC has elected the first turbaned Sikh Kanwar Dhanjal as its President.
- tension between USA and North Korea have escalated and the later’s leader Kim Jong-un has called Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard”. Trump’s administration has responded by terming the regime leader a “madman” who would be “tested like never before”.
- UK’s prime minister Theresa May has proposed a two-year Brexit plan.
- At the UNGA Pakistani prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he will not allow anyone to amke Pakistan a scapegoat. Pakistan has suffered and sacrificed a lot in war on terror and if things are not settling in Afghanistan, blame should not be placed on Pakistan. He said thousands of Pakistanis have been killed in fighting terrorists and his government is acting against Al Qaida and Isis. he again said Taliban is in Afghanistan and operating from there while stressing upon the fact that the 16-year long war in Kabul should end. he also mentioned human rights violations in Kashmir, raised the issue of Rohingya Muslims. he also said as India developed nuclear weapons before Pakistan, Islamabad as a deterrent had to develop them.
- India slammed Pakistan at the UNGA for supporting terrorism and called it “terroristan. In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror,” Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, said replying to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi’s said “the struggle” of the people in Kashmir was being “brutally suppressed by India.” She said: “The quest for land of pure has actually produced a ‘land of pure terror. Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’ with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.”
