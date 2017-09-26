Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 25 

September 26, 2017

COURTESY : IANS
  1. Hundreds of people are without power as Toronto heat warning continues.
  2. Bombardier aims to close plane deals ahead of Trudeau’s visit to China.
  3. NDP has alleged Liberals are spending $5.5 million in advertising hydro price cuts.
  4. Peel Police is searching for three suspects after teen was stabbed in North York robbery.
  5. Uber is expected to announce it is leaving Quebec amid strict rules.
  6. US Vice-President Mike Pence has slammed Canadian healthcare system.
  7. PTI chief Imran Khan has said it is shameful that former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is still being provided ‘official protocol’.
  8. NAB has issued arrest warrants against children of former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.
  9. Nawaz Sharif has held a much-awaited press conference in which he said: Fleeing from courts is not our way.
  10. Pakistan’s Supreme Court has said Imran Khan’s failure to declare London flat as an asset can have legal consequences.
  11. The Asian Development Bank will invest $800m to improve Pakistan’s regional connectivity and trade.
  12. Obamacare repeal bill is ‘dead’ as key Republican member opposes Trump’s proposal.    
  13. US Secretary of State James Mattis has said the Americans want diplomatic solution to North Korea problem.
  14. Indian defence minister Sitharamanhas said India will keep on supporting infrastructure projects in Afghanistan but no military personnel be sent there.
  15. Honeypreet has ‘come out’ of hiding and is now seeking anticipatory bail. But Delhi High Court has rejected her plea and in fact asked her to surrender within 12 hours.
  16. Rahul Vice-President has said Gujarat is being run by remote control. Modi model must change.
  17. Indian government has formed a high level 5G India 2020 forum.
  18. Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir has slammed BJP MP Varun Gandhi for saying not to deport Rohingyas.                            

