Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 25
- Hundreds of people are without power as Toronto heat warning continues.
- Bombardier aims to close plane deals ahead of Trudeau’s visit to China.
- NDP has alleged Liberals are spending $5.5 million in advertising hydro price cuts.
- Peel Police is searching for three suspects after teen was stabbed in North York robbery.
- Uber is expected to announce it is leaving Quebec amid strict rules.
- US Vice-President Mike Pence has slammed Canadian healthcare system.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has said it is shameful that former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is still being provided ‘official protocol’.
- NAB has issued arrest warrants against children of former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.
- Nawaz Sharif has held a much-awaited press conference in which he said: Fleeing from courts is not our way.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court has said Imran Khan’s failure to declare London flat as an asset can have legal consequences.
- The Asian Development Bank will invest $800m to improve Pakistan’s regional connectivity and trade.
- Obamacare repeal bill is ‘dead’ as key Republican member opposes Trump’s proposal.
- US Secretary of State James Mattis has said the Americans want diplomatic solution to North Korea problem.
- Indian defence minister Sitharamanhas said India will keep on supporting infrastructure projects in Afghanistan but no military personnel be sent there.
- Honeypreet has ‘come out’ of hiding and is now seeking anticipatory bail. But Delhi High Court has rejected her plea and in fact asked her to surrender within 12 hours.
- Rahul Vice-President has said Gujarat is being run by remote control. Modi model must change.
- Indian government has formed a high level 5G India 2020 forum.
- Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir has slammed BJP MP Varun Gandhi for saying not to deport Rohingyas.
