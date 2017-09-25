Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 25

Former ‘world’s heaviest woman’ Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abd-El Aty dies in Abu Dhabi.

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan to face NAB charges.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said she wants to win back the voters who deserted her party for Alternative Deutschland (AfD) which made history in the national election by becoming the first far-right party to enter the country’s Parliament in almost 60 years.

Dera chief Gurmeet has moved the High Court against rape conviction and his imprisonment.

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur were found murdered at their house in the heart of Mohali on Saturday afternoon. Mohali senior superintendent police Kuldeep Chahal has confirmed the double murder in Phase 3B2 and said the motive was being investigated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a panel of economic advisors to help his government analyse and advise on key issues. The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will be headed by Bibek Debroy, member, NITI Aayog. Other members of this panel would be Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal.

India has hit out at Pakistan for using fake photo at UN, shows image of own terror victim.

Surgical strike a message to Pakistan, more if necessary: Indian Army chief.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched free power connection scheme for 4 cr rural households.

Capt Amarinder has ordered removal of CM’s photos from government ambulances.

India defeated Australia by five wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) and clinched the five-match series at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

