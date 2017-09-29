Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 29
- Hillary Clinton talked to Toronto audience about the reason of her failure in 2016 election. adding democracy is under attack in USA and even in Canada.
- The WTO is looking at Bombardier subsidiaries but ruling is not expected before 2018 or 2019.
- Finance Minister Bill Morneau is holding various town hall meetings to discuss the government’s tax policy. Conservatives are questioning it.
- NDP leadership race ballot will be held on October 1 in which Jagmeet Singh is the front runner.
- Canada 2020 will host Barack Obama, 44th President of the USA in the country.
- America is cracking down on the 12 million illegal immigrants residing in USA especially in the areas of LA, San Francisco, and San Jose who will be deported to their countries.
- Ruling given in the Benazir murder case by ATC has been challenged.
- Business tycoon Malik Riaz met Nawaz Sharif in a two-hour meeting yesterday with media saying that the former prime minister might have discussed the possibility of an NRO-like deal. These rumours have been denied by Malik Riaz but PTI has hit hard on PML (N).
- Around 22 died and 40 others injured in a railway stampede in Mumbai.
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh has informed tensions with China have reduced.
- Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has opposed the registration of a political wing of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the Milli Muslim League (MML), as a political party, saying some countries have raised the issue diplomatically expressing concern over the formation of MML. In a letter to the Election Commission, the Interior Ministry said the JuD and its charity wing, Falah-i-Insaaniyat, are under sanctions within the country and internationally as well. A bounty of $10m is also on Saeed’s head.
- Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army’s Northern Command Lt. General DS Hooda (retd) in an interview to a TV channel has informed that live feed of surgical strikes on Pakistan were sent to Delhi HQs and Udhampur.
- Defence Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday called Yashwant Sinha an 80-year-old job applicant. Sinha called his comments cheap.
- Jayant Singh, Yashwant Sinha’s son has defended BJP in an article saying the government is doing well.
- Economic mismanagement has become synonymous with Modi and Jaitley and both have destroyed the Indian economy beyond repair. This was stated by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
- Haryana police has failed to nab Honepreet and Aditya Insan. Honepreet was reported holding meeting with her lawyer. Also 14 trucks of stuff from Gurmeet’s gufa were sent to Rajisthan and important documents were also burnt but nothing has still been done to catch the culprits.
- Gurdaspur police have booked senior Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah on charges of raping a woman constable for nearly a decade. The 39-year-old complainant claimed in her FIR that she used to study in the same class as Langah’s daughter, Sarabjit Kaur, at the Babe Nanki College in Gurdaspur. She has accused the 61-year-old politician of forcing her to have sexual relations with him for over eight years under threat of death.
- Opposition has filed a case against AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira in Punjab.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured to look in to the issue of PTU adding those involved will be punished.
- Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has said Majithia ruined Punjab with drugs.
- First Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is underway. Batting first Sri Lanka has made 419.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized