Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 5
- Back to school: Peel police has asked motorists to be careful on roads or pay penalties.
- It is being asked if the $150 million will be given to Brampton or the $180 million allocated by the provincial government be split between this city and Milton with each getting $90,000. In this regard Brampton council will vote tomorrow, September 6. Brampton requested earlier that with a population of 600,000, this city should get more funds compared to Milton that has only 100,000 population. But people are wondering how will the city raise the difference? Will it increase property taxes further? On the other hand the university will create 1,510 jobs and house 5,000 students. the new university will off specialisations in the field of Steam – science, technology, engineering and Maths.
- A motorcycle rider from Angus, Ontario is in critical condition after collision at Hwy 27 and Hwy 9.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both have agreed to ensure that Dokhlam does not happen again.
- Brics summit named Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. But Pakistan has rejected these allegations.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi has reached Myanmar.
- Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan during an interview on BBC Urdu has said that North Korean technology is better than that of Pakistan and he did not help North Korea in making bomb. In a February 2004 interview at PTV he had confessed that he gave the technology to Iran, Libya and N Korea but he denied it in a recent interview. he asked the anchor to get these replies from Pakistan government.
- Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked Sirsa dera to be searched under court supervision and the court has already allowed it also.
- Media is asking Haryana police about the whereabouts of Honeypreet.
- Controversy on apology to Dera head Gurmeet has again surfaced in Punjab. The Akal Takht jathedar (chief) Giani Gurbachan Singh denied that dera chief was ever pardoned for his alleged blasphemous act by ‘imitating’ the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. After a massive backlash from Sikh organisations and activists, 23 days after it exonerated dera chief in September 2015, the Akal Takht had revoked its decision and cancelled what it called a “gurmatta” in which the Takht had “accepted” a letter purportedly written by him in apology. Now, the Akal Takhthead has said because he was not pardoned, there was no question of revoking the pardon. The Punjab and Haryana High Court is hearing a revision petition against his acquittal by a Bathida court for sacrilege under Section 295 A.
- India and Sri Lanka will play the only T-20 match tomorrow, September 6.
- Media Rights for IPL matches are expensive than India’s International as each match will cost IRs55 crore.
- Former censor board chairman Pahlaj Nihlani is being questioned for making a bold movie like Julie 2 after its trailer came out. Media asked Nihlani always talked about ‘sanskar’ so what happened in this case. he defended saying there was not a single ‘unsanskari’ thing in the movie.
