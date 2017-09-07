Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 7
- Tory MPP Bill Walker apologizes to Wynne for making false accusation.
- Trudeau defends small business tax changes as doctors disagree.
- Two women have died in rural south Ottawa crash.
- Loonie has jumped to the highest level in two years as Bank of Canada raised the interest rate yesterday.
- As Bank of Canada boosted key interest rate, big banks increased their prime rates.
- In USA, 15 states are suing Trump administration over ending Daca.
- China has shown concerns on Indian Army Chief’s remarks that they called contrary to views expressed by the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with President Xi. They have also asked if Bipin Rawat is ‘authorised’ to make those remarks that if need be India is ready to fight on both borders – with China and Pakistan.
- Hurricane Irma toll has hit 10 and increasing threat for Florida Several Canadian tourists are trapped there and Air Canada has announced more flights will be plying on the route to airlift them.
- In USA, a gurdwara was vandalised with hate graffiti.
- In the Benazir murder case, police officers have challenged the 17-year jail sentence in Lahore High Court.
- Hillary Clinton has taken blame for presidential defeat in an upcoming book.
- Thousands of South Asians including Indians and Pakistanis will be affected from Trump’s repealing of immigration programme.
- Abu Salem escapes noose while two others get death sentence in 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
- NIA raids senior separatist leaders and aides in Valley as one died and five got injured in Srinagar grenade blast.
- Gauri Lankesh’s family has said they will approach court if SIT fails to nab her killers.
- CPI-M is saying that Indian economy is in bad shape and recession threat is looming.
- Supreme Court has granted six weeks’ time to Punjab and Haryana on SYL canal row.
- In Gurdaspur bypoll, Congress MLAs are favouring Jakhar.
- Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu bashed Badals for the ‘financial mess’ they have left Punjab in.
- AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has flayed Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh over unfulfilled promises.
- The SGPC records show that dera chief was ‘pardoned’.
- Despite rains, Eden ready to host India-Australia ODI: Ganguly
- India face Australia in Hockey World League Final opener in December.
