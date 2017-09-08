Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 8
- LCBO will run 150 standalone marijuana stores once weed is legalized.
- Unemployment rate in Canada has come down to 6.2% from 6.3%.
- The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a BC woman Malkit Sidhu and her brother, Surjit Badesha accused of masterminding the murder of her 25-year-old daughter, Jaswinder (Jassi) Sidhu should be extradited to India to face justice. India had requested that the mother and uncle, should be extradited to face trial for her death in 2000. Under an extradition treaty that Canada has with India, the duo will be deported to New Delhi.
- Brad Duguid says he will not be running in 2018 provincial election.
- A Canadian couple stranded on Caribbean island is pleading for help and evacuation.
- Two ethics trials of Liberal insiders are challenging Kathleen Wynne.
- Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to Category 4 storm. It is moving toward Cuba and the Bahamas after leaving a trail of devastation in the Caribbean.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi has inaugurated country’s fifth nuclear power plant.
- At least 32 people have died as 8.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico.
- JCBs and locksmiths assist security forces searched Dera headquarters today.
- Chhatrapati’s son has said that Preneet tried to influence CBI in Dera chief’s favour.
- State Dera Sacha Sauda head Jora Singh has been held.
- Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said he is ready to talk to everyone in Kashmir.
- Congress is questioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in Gauri Lankesh’s murder.
- A seven-year-old student was found murdered in a Gurugram school.
- It’s not my India: AR Rahman said on Gauri Lankesh’s killing.
- Hindi movie ‘Daddy’ has crisp narrative with good production values.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized