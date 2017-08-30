Southasian Pulse Radio Show – August 30
- Prime Minister Trudeau has named Giller Prize-winning novelist David Adams Richards to Senate.
- Hurricane Harvey in its second landfall is hitting Louisiana that has affected about 17,000 people. About 13cm to 15cm rains are expected throughout the week. About 230 shelter homes have been set up. Yesterday President Trump and Melania also visited Texas.
- China has sought to cast its strained ties with India in a positive light ahead of the meeting next week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The countries agreed this week to end an over two-month-old stand-off on Dokhlam, just in time for the start on Sunday of a summit of the BRICS grouping of nations. Today the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries have great trade potential.
- National Assembly in Pakistan has adopted resolution rejecting the ‘hostile and threatening’ statements made by Trump that said Pakistan is harbouring terrorists.
- Pakistan’s ex-Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that the US gave Pakistan ‘peanuts’ in aid while the country lost $123 billion in 20 years due to Pakistan’s wrong policies. This war on terror damaged roads, air, and environment in Pakistan. Bills forwarded to the US were not paid promptly, he added.
- Election Commission of Pakistan has barred MQM, PML-F, PML-Zia among other parties from contesting elections for not revealing their financial assets. August 29 was the deadline. There are 345 political parties in Pakistan but only 31 of them submitted their financial records.
- Reserve Bank of India has informed under demonetisation, IRs15.28 lakh crores of banned IRs15.44 lakh crores have returned to system. This means about 58.7% IRs1000 currency notes have returned. Also IRs7.5 lakhs fake notes were detected.
- Rains in Mumbai have claimed several lives and dozen are still missing. Rescue work is on.
- India’s Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has informed that Shekatkar panel recommendations have been accepted and about 57,000 armymen have been redeployed.
- Haryana’s Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar while replying on demands for resignation has said whatever his government did was right.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has claimed normalcy has returned to the state.
- Creating history, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 20 runs in the first Test. Playing first, Bangladesh made 260 in the first innings. In reply Australia scored 217. In the second innings, Bangladesh made 221. Australia was all out for 244.
- PCB has banned cricketer Sharjeel Khan for five yearson spot fixing scandal.
