Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani Appointed to ECHL All-Star Game 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very proud to announce today that leading scorer David Vallorani has been selected to compete in the 2017 CCM/ ECHL All-Star Classic, taking place at the Glens Falls Civic Center, home of the Adirondack Thunder, on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00 pm.

Vallorani will be taking the place of Florida Everblades forward John McCarron, who is currently enjoying time with the St. John’s IceCaps of the American Hockey League.

This appointment to the all-star game is an honour that the 27-year-old Vallorani richly deserves. He currently ranks seventh in the ECHL scoring race with an impressive 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points in only 37 games.

Beast President and General Manager Cary Kaplan is proud to see Vallorani get recognized for his accomplishments this season and is excited to see what he and his Beast teammates can do in the second half of the season.

“David Vallorani is a dynamic player and an elite forward,” Kaplan said. “He has quickly become a fan favourite for his speed, skill and compete level and gets the fans out of their seats on a regular basis. He is a huge part of the Beast resurgence this year and is a well-deserved All Star.”

The Hamilton, Ontario native has undoubtedly been one of the primary forces driving the Brampton Beast’s 2016-17 season as he does a little bit of everything for this team. He scores big goals, executes great passing plays, quarterbacks the power play and stifles opponents with strong penalty killing.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Vallorani’s season is how proficient he has been at getting on the scoreboard. He has picked up points in 27 of his 37 games, which includes a 19-game stretch from November 13th to January 1 where he picked up points in all but one contest. He and Brandon Marino are the only two players that have not missed a game for the Beast this year.

Joining Vallorani at the All-Star game festivities at Glens Falls, New York is Beast goaltender Zachary Fucale. He was named as a reserve on the primary All-Star roster that was announced on January 3.