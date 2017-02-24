Beast Shuffle the Deck Ahead of Game Against Monarchs

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today several transactions ahead of the club’s big North Division matchup against the Adirondack Thunder.

The Beast have signed proven leader and CIS standout Vincent Llorca to a standard player contract (SPC).

Llorca, a 6’3″, 205-pound defenseman, hails from Clermont-Ferrand, France and spent the last four years as the team captain for Laurentian University in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport system.

A proven player at the national level, Llorca first played for Team France as a member of their Under-18 squad for the Div. I World Under-18 Championships during the 2009-10 season. He finished the tournament as France’s top-scoring defenseman with a goal and two assists in five games played.

He also cracked France’s U20 team for the Div. IB World Junior Hockey Championship in the 2011-12 season and once again proved to be a solid contributor with two assists and four penalty minutes in five games played, all while wearing the ‘A’ on his shoulder.

In separate transactions, the Beast have released defenseman Mackenzie Braid and goaltender Bryan Pitton from their Standard Player Contracts.

Pitton, a Brampton native who also played for the Brampton Battalion between the 2005-06 and 2007-08 seasons, was a big part of the Beast’s leadership and community involvement over his two seasons with the Beast, as echoed by the following statement from Beast President and General Manager Cary Kaplan.

“”It was unfortunate that for Bryan did not have a chance to play the role that we had all hoped over the past two years,” Kaplan said.

“He however was a leader for us off the ice and in the community and a true professional throughout. We wish him nothing but the best”.

The Beast return to action on Friday, February 24 as they head to SNHU Arena for the first time this season to face the North Division-leading Manchester Monarchs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

Related posts: