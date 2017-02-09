Brampton Beast Partner with Velcro Companies to Launch #HookedOnReading Challenge

BRAMPTON – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal

Canadiens, are very pleased to team up with longstanding Brampton

manufacturing business Velcro Canada Inc. to present the

#HookedOnReading Challenge. This endeavour is being established

in order to get students attending schools in the Peel Region to get

enthusiastic about reading and to raise awareness about why it is

important to take the time to read books.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this imaginative project,” said Peter

Buchanan, Plant Manager of Velcro Companies in Canada. “We are

proud to support education programs like The Hooked on Reading

Challenge because we know the importance of helping kids develop

strong skills and a strong passion for learning. Education is one of the

best investments we can make.” Velcro Companies has deep roots in

Ontario. The company has been making its world renowned hook and-

loop fasteners in Brampton for more than 50 years and recently

expanded its manufacturing facility to meet growing North American

demand.

Students who show initiative by reading two books outside of the

regular school curriculum will be rewarded by Velcro Companies

with tickets to the Brampton Beast’s game against the Florida

Everblades on Sunday, February 26 at the Powerade Centre starting

at 3pm. The Beast and Velcro Companies are pleased to announce

that Madoc Drive Public School, Lancaster Public School and

Springbrook Public School have signed on to participate in this challenge.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to build a Healthy Mind

and Body through the linking of reading and sports,” said Jeremy

Currie, a physical education teacher at Springbrook Public School.

“Thank you Brampton Beast and Velcro Companies for giving us this

fantastic experience!” Lancaster Public School Grade 3 Teacher Jim

Stolar also considers the campaign to be highly beneficial as it “engages

students to read and to be able to achieve an award for their

hard work.”

In addition to the students having an opportunity to earn Beast tickets,

they will get the chance to converse with Brampton Beast players

about reading, and have Beast players read to them at their school throughout

the six weeks leading up to the Velcro Companies game!



