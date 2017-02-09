Brampton Beast Partner with Velcro Companies to Launch #HookedOnReading Challenge
BRAMPTON – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal
Canadiens, are very pleased to team up with longstanding Brampton
manufacturing business Velcro Canada Inc. to present the
#HookedOnReading Challenge. This endeavour is being established
in order to get students attending schools in the Peel Region to get
enthusiastic about reading and to raise awareness about why it is
important to take the time to read books.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this imaginative project,” said Peter
Buchanan, Plant Manager of Velcro Companies in Canada. “We are
proud to support education programs like The Hooked on Reading
Challenge because we know the importance of helping kids develop
strong skills and a strong passion for learning. Education is one of the
best investments we can make.” Velcro Companies has deep roots in
Ontario. The company has been making its world renowned hook and-
loop fasteners in Brampton for more than 50 years and recently
expanded its manufacturing facility to meet growing North American
demand.
Students who show initiative by reading two books outside of the
regular school curriculum will be rewarded by Velcro Companies
with tickets to the Brampton Beast’s game against the Florida
Everblades on Sunday, February 26 at the Powerade Centre starting
at 3pm. The Beast and Velcro Companies are pleased to announce
that Madoc Drive Public School, Lancaster Public School and
Springbrook Public School have signed on to participate in this challenge.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to build a Healthy Mind
and Body through the linking of reading and sports,” said Jeremy
Currie, a physical education teacher at Springbrook Public School.
“Thank you Brampton Beast and Velcro Companies for giving us this
fantastic experience!” Lancaster Public School Grade 3 Teacher Jim
Stolar also considers the campaign to be highly beneficial as it “engages
students to read and to be able to achieve an award for their
hard work.”
In addition to the students having an opportunity to earn Beast tickets,
they will get the chance to converse with Brampton Beast players
about reading, and have Beast players read to them at their school throughout
the six weeks leading up to the Velcro Companies game!