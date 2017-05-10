Brampton’s Season Ends with 5-4 Loss to Monarchs 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The most successful season in Brampton Beast history came to a close on Friday night as the Manchester Monarchs won Game Six of the North Division Finals 5-4 at the Powerade Centre, giving the Monarchs the series victory four games to two.

David Pacan, who led the team with 41 goals in the regular season, ended his year with a big four-point night (2G, 2A) while Brandon Marino and Willie Corrin each had a pair of assists in an entertaining game to end the 2016-17 ECHL season.

Beast netminder Zach Fucale was once again sharp between the pipes for Brampton and finished the night with 21 saves.

Monarchs forward Matt Leitner scored the game-winner with less than five minutes to play in the third period to seal the victory for the Monarchs, who will advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face the South Carolina Stingrays.

Pacan got the scoring started early in the first period, taking a perfect pass from Marino at the side of the goal and tapping in his first of the postseason at 6:05.

The Monarchs’ Ashton Rome got it back with a goal at 14:35 but it would be the Beast who would carry the lead into the first intermission thanks to Reggie Traccitto, who capitalized on a one-timer on a 2-on-1 pass from Pacan with only eight seconds remaining in the first period.

The back-and-forth game continued into the second period as Kevin Morris tied the game for Manchester at 4:30.

The Beast once again fought back hard and earned the go-ahead goal late in the second period. Luke Pither settled the puck in the slot and sent a slow shot toward the goal. The shot eluded Monarchs starter Sam Brittain and trickled over the goal line, restoring the Beast lead at 18:33.

The third period, however, belonged to the Monarchs. Rome netted his second of the night just 23 seconds into the final period. Less than five minutes later, the Monarchs struck again and took their first lead of the game at 5:03 off a goal from Zac Lynch.

But the Beast wouldn’t go down without a fight. While enjoying a power play, Pacan struck again with his second tally of the night, banging in a rebound to tie the game at 4-4 at the 11:11 mark of the third period.

With time running out in the frame, Leitner scored the goal that ended the Beast’s season at 15:38.

The Beast threw everything they had at Sam Brittain through the final moments of the third but were unable to beat the goaltender, giving the Monarchs the series victory.

NOTES: Molson Three Stars: 3) Matt Leitner (MAN) 2) Ashton Rome (MAN) 1) David Pacan (BRM). The Beast finished the game 1-for-3 on the man advantage and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.