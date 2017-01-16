Dominant Defenseman Henry Returns from AHL Callup

courtesy : ians

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that Jordan Henry is returning from his callup with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Henry, a native of Milo, Alberta will patrol the blue line for the Beast this afternoon as they take on the ECHL-leading Toledo Walleye at the Powerade Centre. He draws back into the Beast rotation a day after helping Rochester earn a 3-2 win over the Toronto Marlies at Ricoh Coliseum.

The Brampton coaching staff will hope that the 30-year-old can help the club bounce back from last night’s loss to the Walleye. Henry has proven on numerous occasions that he is capable of being a difference maker because of his aggressive offensive play and his ability to log big minutes.

He has notched three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 35 games, and leads the Beast with 101 shots on net.

Puck drop for today’s matchup against Toledo is at 2 p.m.

