Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that speedy defenseman Mackenzie Braid has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Braid, a native of Toronto, Ontario, is making the jump to the North American professional ranks after starting the 2016-2017 season playing with GKS Katowice. This club is a member of Polska Hokej Liga-the highest-rated hockey league in Poland. Braid recorded two assists in his four games overseas.
His previous hockey experience includes 133 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games from 2010 to 2013, which is split between three teams. Braid played his entire debut campaign in 2010-11 with the Barrie Colts, split the 2011-12 season with the Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves before ending his OHL career with the Wolves in 2012-13. He notched six goals and 21 points during his OHL tenure.
Skating is the most impressive aspect of Braid’s game. He utilizes his quick foot speed to be a solid checking presence in both ends of the ice and to provide timely offense.
He will join his new Beast teammates in time for this Friday’s Beast Bachelor Night matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop for this game is at 7:15 p.m.
