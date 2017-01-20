Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL All-Stars to a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Adirondack Thunder at the Glen Falls Civic Centre on Wednesday night, and thus made a resounding statement that he is one of the league’s elite talents.
A late addition to the roster to replace Florida Everblades forward John McCarron, who is currently enjoying a callup to the American Hockey League’s St. John’s IceCaps, Vallorani emerged as one of the top players in this star-studded contest. He was only outdone on the score sheet by the two-goal and two-assist performance of game MVP Matt Garbowsky of the Colorado Eagles, and a two-goal and one-assist effort by Indy Fuel forward Alex Wideman.
Vallorani picked up his first goal with 1:27 remaining on the clock in the first 25-minute stanza. He made the score of the game 3-0 in favour of the ECHL-All-Stars by accepting a perfect cross-crease pass from Atlanta Gladiators forward Justin Buzzeo and then burying the puck into a wide open net.
His second goal came 1:39 into the second half to increase the All-Stars lead to 6-3. He intercepted the puck from the Thunder just outside of the attacking zone and then proceeded to beat Adirondack goaltender Drew Fielding with a beautiful backhand deke on a partial breakaway.
The 27-year-old returns to action with his Brampton Beast teammates on Friday night as they face off against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Powerade Centre starting at 7:15 p.m. Vallorani is currenty tied for seventh place in the ECHL scoring race with 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points.
