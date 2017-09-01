Statement by Justin Trudeau on Eid al-Adha 

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Adha:

“Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha.

“Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and charity, and to appreciate life’s many blessings.

“To mark this special occasion, Muslims will gather with family and friends to attend morning prayers, share celebratory meals, exchange gifts and greetings, and give to those in need.

“This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Eid al-Adha is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important contributions the Muslim community has made to build the diverse, strong and inclusive country that we all call home.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Adha.

“Eid Mubarak!”