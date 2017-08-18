Statement by PM Trudeau on terrorist attack in Barcelona

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has issued the following statement on the terrorist attack in Barcelona:

“I am deeply saddened by today’s terrorist attack in Barcelona that has killed and injured so many innocent people.

“Sophie and I join all Canadians in offering our sincere condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and our best wishes for a fast and full recovery to those injured today.

“While we cannot ignore the outrage we feel, together we must renew our commitment to protect the freedom found in societies that promote unity, openness and inclusion.

“Spain, we grieve with you and denounce hate and violence in all of its forms. Canada will continue working with the international community to fight terrorism and build a world where we can all feel safe and secure.”

