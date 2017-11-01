Statement by the Prime Minister on terrorist attack in New York City

Ottawa – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has today issued the following statement regarding the terrorist attack in New York City: “I am deeply grieved to hear of today’s terrorist attack in New York City. Canadians join me in offering our sincere condolences to those mourning the loss of family members and friends. We also send our wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.

“New York is known for its resilience and strength, and we know that New Yorkers will stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations. Tonight, we offer our prayers and thoughts to our neighbours in the United States. We are with you, as always, as friends and allies.”

