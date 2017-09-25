Surgical strikes a message to Pakistan, more if necessary: Army Chief

New Delhi, (IANS) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the cross-LoC surgical strikes of last year were a message to Pakistan and hinted at more if necessary.

“Strikes were a message we wanted to communicate. I think they understood what we mean. These things could follow if required,” Rawat said speaking after the launch of book ‘India’s Most Fearless’.

The book has an account of the surgical strikes conducted along the Myanmar border and across the LoC.

Rawat said that terrorists will continue to come and Indian soldiers are ready to ‘welcome’ them.

“We are prepared for any infiltration. Terrorists are ready at that side of the border and we are ready on this side to welcome them. We will receive them and send them to their graves,” Rawat said.

