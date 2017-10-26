Sushma Swaraj seeks report on attack on Swiss couple

New Delhi/Agra, Oct 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government after a Swiss couple were allegedly attacked in Agra on Sunday.

“I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the state government,” she said in a tweet attaching a news report of the attack on the Swiss couple.

The minister also said that officials of the External Affairs Ministry will visit the couple in the hospital.

“My officers will reach them in the hospital,” she said in another tweet.

The External Affairs Minister’s remarks came amid reports of the Swiss couple — Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz — stalked, harassed and assaulted with stones and sticks in Agra by a group of young men for over an hour on Sunday. They were admitted to a hospital in Agra after the attack.

The couple had reportedly come to India on September 30 and were in Agra for a two-day visit. On Sunday, they planned to go to Fatehpur Sikri when they were attacked.

