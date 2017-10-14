Swaraj India protests against Delhi Metro fare hike

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Demanding a rollback of the Metro fare hike, hundreds of volunteers and leaders of the newly-formed political outfit Swaraj India on Friday protested against the Delhi and central governments at various Metro stations, terming it a “political drama” by the BJP and the AAP.

Swaraj India workers gathered outside Kirti Nagar, Seelampur, Saket, New Ashok Nagar, Peera Garhi and Janakpuri West Metro stations and raised slogans calling for an end to the “political drama” and rollback of the new fares.

The party’s Delhi unit president Anupam said: “We have exposed the theatrical protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the hike in fares. AAP in collusion with BJP raised the fares and now both are protesting against their own decision. Have you ever seen a bigger hypocrisy than this?”

The Swaraj India volunteers as part of their awareness drive against the fare hike talked to hundreds of commuters who use the Metro daily and the majority of them said they were unhappy with the increase in fares.

“Delhiites believe this unjustified hike in fares will have a huge impact on their budget. Most of the women said that Metro is the only safe public transport in Delhi for them, but this increase in the fares compels them to look for alternatives,” Anupam said.

“The management of Delhi Metro and the decisions related to it are taken jointly by the Delhi government and the Union Urban Development Ministry. From the Metro Board to every decision-making committee, there are representatives of the Delhi government as well as those of the central government.

“A Delhi government’s representative was present in the May 8 meeting in which the decision to increase the fares was taken. So why this drama now, Arvind Kejriwalji?” Anupam said, making a veiled attack on the Delhi Chief Minister.

