Sylvester Stallone to direct ‘Creed’ sequel

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Sylvester Stallone has announced that he will direct the upcoming sports drama film “Creed 2”.

Besides directing, Stallone also shared on Instagram that he will be producing the sequel to the 2015 film “Creed”, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Along with a photograph of himself and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan, Stallone wrote: “Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in ‘Creed 2’ next year… One more round.”

“Creed” was directed by Ryan Coogler. It served as both spin-off and sequel to Stallone’s “Rocky” film series.

