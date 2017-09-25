Telling lies Pakistan’s tradition, says Congress

New Delhi,(IANS) Reacting to a Pakistan official’s goof-up while displaying a picture in the UN, the Congress on Friday said telling lies is their old tradition and, therefore, not surprising at all.

“Whatever she had done is Pakistan’s tradition. Telling lies, hoodwinking and to cheat is Pakistan’s old tradition,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said referring to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi displaying a wrong picture at the UN General Assembly.

“They are the same people who took money from the US and at the same time hid Osama Bin Laden in their country. This has become their tradition and it is not surprising at all,” he said.

In an attempt to attempt to malign India in the UN General Assembly for alleged atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, Lodhi displayed a picture taken from Gaza and labelled it as the “face of Indian democracy”.

