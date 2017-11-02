Tendulkar meets Kerala CM, seeks support for ISL season

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here on Thursday, seeking the support of the Kerala government ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament.

Accompanied by his wife, Tendulkar, who co-owns Kerala Blasters — the Kerala franchise in ISL — found it tough to make his way to his vehicle as he was mobbed by the media and onlookers.

“We came to invite the CM to the inaugural match of the new season to be held in Kochi on the 17th ,” Tendulkar said after meeting Vijayan.

After the meeting, Vijayan posted a picture of Tendulkar on his Facebook page. Tendulkar had met Vijayan last year too.

The 2017-18 season of the ISL will see two more teams and will run for around five months, much longer than the previous editions.

