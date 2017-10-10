Thiruvananthapuram ready for India-New Zealand T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) Secretary Jayesh George is confident there will be a 45,000-capacity crowd at the new Greenfield Stadium on November 7 when India clash with New Zealand in a Twenty20 International match

One reason why George and his KCA team are upbeat is because all those who are under 29 years were not even born when the state capital last staged an international cricket match.

The last time Thiruvanathapuram hosted an international was when the Vivian Richards-led West Indies played the last of the seven ODI matches against India on January 25, 1988 at the University Stadium.

The Caribbean side smashed the Indian side led by Ravi Shastri by nine wickets.

George told IANS that the mood was palpable among cricket lovers ever since Kerala was allotted an international cricket match.

“International cricket is returning to the city after almost three decades. Hence it’s understandable excitement is mounting among the young and old. In the coming week, the tickets will be available both online and through the Federal Bank,” he said.

The stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2015 National Games.

“We are planning to promote this match in a big way and will rope in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The tickets cost Rs 700, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. Five thousand tickets at the upper tier would be kept aside for students who will get a 50 per cent discount,” George said.

The rival teams will arrive here on November 5 and will be put up at the Leela Kovalam luxury hotel overlooking the Arabian sea.

The next day, the teams will have a practise session at the venue. The match begins on November 7.

