Three gangsters open fire on police, arrested

Sangrur: The Longowal police today arrested three gangsters from near Mander Kalan village and seized weapons from them. The accused rammed their Swift Dzire into the official Scorpio of Longowal SHO Vijay Kumar after hitting a barricade and opened fire on cops while trying to jump a naka.

Mandeep Sidhu, SSP, said the trio had murdered two persons in the past 11 days. Those arrested were Harpreet Singh, Gurdarshan Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Harpreet and Gurdarshan had allegedly murdered government teacher Harkirat Singh, a leader of SAD affiliate Adhayapak Dal and the husband of SAD-backed sarpanch of Mubarakpur Chungha village on October 30. Both allegedly shot dead Sukhdeep Khan at his house in Fafre Bhaike village (Mansa) on November 7.

“The Swift driver hit the Scorpio when a police team tried to intercept them at a naka. Harpreet fired two shots at the cops from his double-barrelled gun. But we managed to nab him and the others. They were planning to commit two more murders,” the SSP said.

“Harpreet suffered injuries in the legs during a scuffle with the cops. He has been admitted to the local Civil Hospital, while the other two are in custody. We will produce them in court tomorrow,” Sidhu added.

The police seized a double-barrelled gun and two pistols. The Swift, which the trio had taken away from near Sherpur on November 4, was impounded.

On November 8, the accused had opened fire on Balwant Singh, a resident of their native village, Mubarakpur Chungha.

