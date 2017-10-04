Three Indian soldiers injured in Pakistani firing

Jammu, Oct 4 (IANS) Three Indian soldiers were injured on Wednesday in Pakistani shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry sources said here that the three soldiers were from the Naga Regiment. They have been shifted to a hospital.

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Wednesday at Degwar, Talwan and Mandiyalan areas, using mortars, automatics and small arms.

“Our people retaliated strongly and effectively,” a Defence Ministry official said. Police said no civilian casualty or injury was reported.

The Poonch authorities have ordered an indefinite closure of all schools in these areas.

An Indian soldier was on Tuesday killed by a sniper from across the LoC in Poonch.

