Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Seizure

Region of Peel – Officers from Peel Regional Police 21 Division have arrested two males in connection of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 12:50 p.m., police investigated a motor vehicle in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive in the City of Brampton. During the traffic stop, investigation revealed that the occupants in the vehicle were in possession of a loaded handgun.

Jason JACOBS, a 24 year-old male of no fixed address, and Dane SMITH, a 21 year-old male from the City of Toronto, have been charged with numerous firearm related offences.

Both males were held for a bail hearing to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton, today, October 20, 2017.

For media inquiries, please contact the on-duty Media Relations Officer at (905) 453-2121, ext. 4027.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this matter may call the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.

