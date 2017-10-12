Trudeau concludes visit to Washington, DC

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his visit to Washington, D.C., and will now travel to Mexico City for his first official visit to Mexico.

While in Washington, Prime Minister Trudeau took part in a keynote conversation with Pattie Sellers at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. He stressed the importance of gender equality and how women’s empowerment creates economic growth that benefits everyone.

The next day, the Prime Minister participated in a roundtable led by WomenOne to discuss solutions to the challenges women and girls face every day globally.

The Prime Minister then met with members of the US House Committee on Ways and Means to discuss the vital trade and economic relationship between Canada and the United States.

Prime Minister Trudeau also met with United States President Donald J. Trump. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s commitment to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for the benefit of all three partners – Canada, the US, and Mexico.

“There is no relationship in the world quite like the Canada-U.S. relationship. Canadians and Americans know that we are all better off when we work together to grow the middle class and create prosperity on both sides of the border. Canada will continue to work with the U.S. to modernize NAFTA so that people in Canada, the United States, and Mexico can benefit from good, well-paying jobs and increased opportunities to provide for their families.”

— Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

