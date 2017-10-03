Trudeau to travel to the United States and Mexico 

The Prime Minister will visit Washington, D.C. to take part in a keynote conversation with Pattie Sellers at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women (MPW) Summit on October 10. The conversation will be an opportunity to discuss the importance of gender equality and the ways women’s economic empowerment helps create economic growth that works for everyone.

While in Washington, D.C., the Prime Minister will also meet with United States President Donald J. Trump to discuss issues of importance to both countries, including international security and our vital trade and economic relationship.

On October 12, Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to Mexico City for his first official visit to Mexico. There, he will meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to discuss trade, regional cooperation and ways to further strengthen Canada-Mexico ties. While in Mexico, the Prime Minister will honour the victims of recent earthquakes and participate in events with civil society.

“Gender equality is a priority for Canada, both at home and abroad. When women have an active voice at the table, we all benefit – communities, businesses and governments. At Fortune’s MPW Summit this year, I look forward to sharing how Canada is working to advance gender equality.”

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“The United States is Canada’s top economic partner, and it’s important that we continue to work together to strengthen trade, investment and economic opportunity for people on both sides of our border. I look forward to discussing with President Trump how to enhance our mutual prosperity and security.”

— Justin Trudeau