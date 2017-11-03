Trudeau to travel to Vietnam and Philippines

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Vietnam and the Philippines from November 6 to 14..

The trip provides an opportunity for the Prime Minister to meet with partners in the Asia-Pacific region, and promote a progressive trade agenda that creates good, middle class jobs and more opportunities for people on both sides of the Pacific.

Prime Minister Trudeau will undertake an official visit in Vietnam. In Hanoi, he will meet with the President of Vietnam, Trần Đại Quang, the Prime Minister, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, as well as the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trong.

The Prime Minister will then head to Ho Chi Minh City, where he will meet with Vietnamese business leaders, and participate in an armchair discussion at Ton Duc Thang University. Finally, he will travel to the city of Da Nang to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. At the Economic Leaders’ meeting, the Prime Minister will promote Canada as a partner of choice for trade and investment in the region, and deepen economic cooperation with APEC economies.

After the Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila. While at the Summit, the Prime Minister will take part in the Canada-Asean Commemorative Summit to review relations between Canada and the 10 Asean countries and identify areas where we can increase collaboration.

“Canada and Vietnam’s relationship is anchored in strong people-to-people connections, and has expanded greatly in the last forty years. I look forward to meeting with Vietnam’s leaders to advance important issues like good governance and human rights, strengthen our trade and investment cooperation, and create more opportunities for our middle class.”

— Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Everyone – including women, youth, and Indigenous Peoples – should have the opportunity to benefit from the opportunities that flow from the global economy. That is the message I will bring to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the ASEAN Summit. Canada will continue to promote a progressive trade agenda that benefits the middle class, and look for more opportunities to engage the Asia-Pacific region.”

— Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

