Trump heads to Las Vegas to pay respects after shooting

Washington, Oct 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump left here on Wednesday for Las Vegas to pay his respects after one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history and said it was a “very sad day”.

“It’s a very, very sad day for me personally,” Trump said. “We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time.”

Gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday night fired into a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and himself and injuring more than 500 others.

Trump said law enforcement officials were learning more about the gunman and the details would be “announced at the appropriate time”, the New York Times reported.

The President’s visit comes as Democrats called for tighter control on guns, particularly firearms accessories like those that enabled Paddock to fire hundreds of rounds per minute into a crowd attending a concert.

Republicans immediately pushed back against calls for gun control, but Trump said on Tuesday that “gun laws” would be discussed in the future.

Paddock had carefully planned his assault, placing surveillance cameras in his hotel room and in the hallway. The police found him dead, with 23 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his hotel room.

