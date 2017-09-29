Trump to visit five Asian countries in November

Washington, Sep 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries — Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines — in November to take part in regional summits and discuss the North Korean nuclear threat, the White House announced on Friday.

“The President’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat and ensure the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” a White House statement said.

Trump’s trip will also include a stop in Hawaii, the BBC reported. He will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. The trip will take place November 3-14.

Trump will discuss the “importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to America’s prosperity and security”, the statement said.

