Twitter’s Dorsey: Site to get ‘more aggressive’ policing tweets

San Francisco, Oct 15 (IANS) Responding to high-profile #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the company was now changing its policies around how it vets content.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said that the social network would up its game when it comes to monitoring content and policing hateful and harassing tweets on the platform after the company took several critical decisions late on Saturday.

The response comes after thousands of Twitter users on Friday called for a boycott of the micro blogging site after it temporarily suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan who had tweeted about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

A movement began around the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, encouraging women to avoid the platform on Friday, October 13.

Dorseyat that time wrote: “We need to be a lot more transparent in our actions in order to build trust.”

“Twitter will take a ‘more aggressive stance’ regarding its rules involving ‘unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups and tweets that glorify violence,” Dorsey tweeted.

He said the changes would start going into effect in the next few weeks and that the company would provide more details next week.

