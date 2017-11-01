Two detained, SIT formed to probe Amritsar killing

Amritsar: A day after the killing of Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma, the city police rounded up two suspects for interrogation, even as a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DCP (Investigation) Jagmohan Singh was formed to investigate the case.

Police Commissioner SS Srivastava said the police were looking into the alleged involvement of Sikh militant groups as well as gangsters.

Meanwhile, a protest by activists of various Hindu organisations disrupted rail and road traffic here in the afternoon. They initially refused to cremate the body till the government announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government jobs for Sharma’s two children.

Late in the evening, the blockade was lifted and the cremation took place after senior police officers promised the protesters that their demands would be fulfilled.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) HS Dhillon held a meeting with senior police officials.

It’s jungle raj, says Badal

Chandigarh: Former CM Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in the state “slipping towards complete anarchy”. “In less than nine months, they have ruined the hard earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state. It is a jungle raj here with criminal elements free to take law in their hands,” he said in a statement to the media. Condemning the recent killings, Badal said: “Political assassinations and communal murders in Punjab are pushing the state towards complete lawlessness.”

Related posts:









