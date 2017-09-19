Two suspected Babbar Khalsa operatives arrested in UP

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Two suspected terrorists, believed to have links with the Babbar Khalsa terror outfit, were arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) from Pilibhit on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the arrests were made after a “concrete low-down” from Haryana and Punjab police. They are suspected to have visited the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh for purchase of illegal arms.

One of the arrested persons has been identified as Satnam Singh and the other as Jitendra Singh Toni. Toni is an accused in a case relating to supply of arms to the terrorists involved in the 2016 jail-break incident in Nabha prison.

An ATS officer informed that another Babbar Khalsa operative Balwant Singh, who was arrested in August this year, had revealed about his associates’ presence in the Terai region.

Related posts:









