UN chief condemns N Korean’s missile launch

United Nations, Sep 15 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the launch of another ballistic missile by North Korea.

“This manifest violation of Security Council resolutions comes just days after the DPRK conducted its sixth nuclear test,” Guterres was quoted by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric as saying, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Secretary-General calls on the DPRK leadership to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization,” said Dujarric.

The secretary-general “will be discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming high level week of the United Nations General Assembly”. he added.

North Korea fired a missile over Japan’s northern island Hokkaido and into the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

