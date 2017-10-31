UN official lauds Morocco’s push for combating violence

Rabat, Oct 31 (IANS/MAP) Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour has lauded Morocco’s support for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in combating all forms of violence.

Morocco’s Justice Minister Mohamed Aujjar and Minister of State for Human Rights Mustapha Ramid attended the meeting with Gilmour on Monday in Fez city on the sidelines of the regional symposium of the Convention against Torture Initiative (CTI).

During talks, Glimor stressed on the importance of such meetings which help form a framework in order to put an end to violent practices.

For their part, the Moroccan ministers insisted on their country’s “strong will” to continue its cooperation and openness to a human rights mechanisms.

They referred to the accession of the world to fundamental international human rights conventions, including the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and the Optional Protocols to the main conventions.

