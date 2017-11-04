Unaware of Bajwa’s grievance: CM

Patiala: Amid reports that former PPCC chief and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa was unhappy with the state Congress leadership, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today said he had no idea “what grudge Bajwa is nurturing” and why he chose to approach the Congress high command.

In city to inaugurate a Passport Seva Kendra, Amarinder said the Congress was an open house with all members “welcome to air their grievances or give feedback”. “It is, however, difficult to guess what Bajwa has in mind and what prompted him to rush to the Congress high command as had been reported in a section of the media,” he said, adding that there had been no problems between the government and any of the party leaders or MLAs.

‘No role in Khaira summons’

Later addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government had no role in the matter concerning issuance of summons to Leader of the Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a drug case. He said it was a decision of the court.

“The Congress government does not believe in any interference in judicial matters. The judiciary has taken an independent decision to summon Khaira. The judge’s decision must have been based on some facts,” he said.

On stubble-burning, the CM said his government was duty-bound to implement the law. He, however, reiterated there was an urgent need to implement the Swaminathan Commission report and to compensate farmers for stubble management.

Earlier, Amarinder announced Rs1,000 crore worth of development projects, including a Rs782-crore canal-based drinking water supply scheme for Patiala, in addition to 84,000 new job cards in the district under MNREGA.

‘Relation with Centre cordial’

On the role of Centre in releasing grants for Punjab, the CM said the Union Government led by Narendra Modi had never created any problem for Punjab. “We have faced no problem as far dealing with the Centre is concerned. Our relation with all Union Ministers is cordial,” he said.

Others present on the occasion included Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, and CM’s wife and former MP Preneet Kaur.

