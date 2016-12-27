2.3 per cent increase in property tax for Brampton

BRAMPTON – Brampton City Council has unanimously approved a budget that will result in an overall property tax increase of 2.3 per

cent in 2017. This figure includes tax increases by the City, Region of Peel and the Province (school boards). The impact of this budget

on property tax in 2017 translates into an annual increase of approximately $107 for an average residential home assessed at $443,000.

Highlights:

Budget 2017 offers value to residents and businesses through enhancements in the following service areas.

Transit enhancements include:

o Züm growth, Bus Rapid Transit and suppor t corridors

o Better connectivity – Spadina subway link in Vaughan

o Increased frequency and service levels

o Ridership increase of 500,000

Fire and safety enhancements include:

o Improved first full response time (five trucks)

o Another fire apparatus in service

“City staff delivered a budget that is a long-term, sustainable and fiscally responsible approach. Council continues to balance the needs

of our rapidly growing community while at the same time maintaining the growth of our reserves. Brampton has just released its first

Corporate Asset Management Plan which will give us better information to build on the momentum of recent budgeting and financing

improvements.” – Mayor Linda Jeffrey.



Related posts: