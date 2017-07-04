2017 CIMA Toronto Mayor’s Cricket Team announced

On Friday, Mayor John Tory congratulated the 12 Toronto youth selected for the 10th annual Cricket Across the Pond (CAP) scholarship program. Following a meeting with the Mayor, the team participated in a ceremonial event at City Hall to recognize the selected youth members. The event was attended by Cherrone Mokund, Consul General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Helen Berhane, Chair of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Canada; David Stanford, Global President CIMA; Imtiaz Seyid, Vice-President of South Asian and Middle Eastern Markets, RBC Royal Bank; Tom Mihalik, owner of Tom’s Place; Ken Jeffers, member, Toronto Police Services Board; and Kenty Khan of the

Asian Television Network.

The City of Toronto and CIMA have partnered to promote the CAP scholarship program. CAP uses cricket as a vehicle to reach out to youth from Toronto’s diverse neighbourhoods to give them increased self-esteem and opportunities to become positive role models in their communities. CAP provides young Toronto cricketers with the opportunity to travel to Trinidad and Tobago to represent Toronto and learn leadership skills. The Trinidad and Tobago tour will showcase the power of sport to cross cultural and geographic borders and to strengthen the bonds between nations.

The highlight of this year’s CAP tour will be a special Canada 150 celebration cricket match between the 2017 CIMA Mayor’s Youth Cricket Team and the staff of the Canadian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago. Cricket was Canada’s national sport during confederation.

The members of the 2017 CIMA Mayor’s Youth Cricket Team are:

Jagrit Dewan, Nabil Farooqi, Hasan Khan, Abdullah Khokhar, Mamik Luthra, Jediah Navaratne, Nikhil Patel, Saif Rizwan, Moazam Qureshi, Matthew Seepersaud, Wasiq Zia,

Adrian Hackett, Tim Stone (coach) and Vinod Sharma (Manager).

About CIMA

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is a leading membership body that offers an internationally recognized professional qualification in management accountancy with over 229,000 students and members in 179 countries. CIMA members and students the world over are involved in community activities. A significant majority of CIMA members in Toronto have roots in cricket playing nations around the world.



