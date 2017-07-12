2017 Special Olympics Provincial Games Are One Day Away

Peel Region – Peel Regional Police are proud to be partnering with Special Olympics Ontario to host the upcoming 2017 Special Olympics Summer Provincial Games. In two days, the anticipation will become a reality. The Region of Peel will be a hub of activity as athletes from across Ontario compete to make their dreams come true.

WHAT: 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games.

Approximately 800 athletes along with, coaches, staff, spectators and hundreds of community volunteers will be in attendance and participating. Athletes will be competing in five different sports: Athletics, Bocce, Golf, Softball and Soccer. Join us for the Opening Ceremony and two days of exciting competition.

WHEN: Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 16, 2017

WHO: Special guests include:

Alessia Cara, Canadian music artist

Chief Jennifer Evans, Peel Regional Police

Glenn MacDonell, President and CEO of Special Olympics Ontario

And most importantly, Special Olympics Ontario athletes from across the province

WHERE: Opening Ceremonies: Powerade Centre, 7575 Kennedy Rd S, Brampton,

Competition Venues

Athletics - Terry Fox Stadium, 9050 Bramalea Rd, Brampton,

Bocce - Century Gardens, 340 Vodden St E, Brampton,

Soccer - Huron Park, 830 Paisley Blvd W, Mississauga,

Softball - Dunton Athletic Fields, 6180 Kennedy Road, Mississauga,

Dunton Athletic Fields, 6180 Kennedy Road, Mississauga, Golf - Caledon Country Club, 2121 Olde Baseline Road, Caledon

Special Olympics Ontario

Special Olympics Ontario is part of a dynamic worldwide charitable organization dedicated to promoting a more active and better quality of life for people with an intellectual disability. Through sport, the organization is building communities of acceptance and inclusion for all people. For more information, please visit www. specialolympicsontario.com





