Southasian Pulse Radio headlines – May 16
- Jagmeet Singh entered race for the Federal NDP leadership yesterday. YMedia covered the event. Current contenders include BC MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron. Jagmeet is the fifth one. Yesterday Jagmeet said he will soon unveil a policy platform but listed major issues facing Canada as inequality, climate change, indigenous reconciliation and electoral reform.Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose has announced to retire from federal politics after 13 years.
- According to the US media Trump has revealed secret information to Russian Foreign Minister. However, White House denies the allegations. But Washington Post writes Trump gave information regarding ISIS fight to Russia.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the US for his first meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.
- Chinese state media has said India’s shallow and stereotypical views led to their boycott of Belt and Road Forum. If India joins late, it will have a limited role.
- Journalist Jha has revealed that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif invited Sajjan Jindal for back door diplomacy.
- In Pakistan a conference has been organised to mark the 10th anniversary of Lal Masjid operation that took place in July 2007. Organisers have announced to retaliate if the government interferes.
- The Italian Supreme Court has ruled against a Sikh who wanted to carry a kirpan in public adding migrants in the Western world must conform to the values of a society they have chosen to settle in.
- The IT dept has conducted raids in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore involving Lalu Prasad. Lalu has said he is not afraid and will fight back.
- CBI has also raided former finance minister Chidambaram and his son, Karti’s Chennai residences to probe the IRs305 crore. Chidambaram has said the government is using CBI and other agencies to target his son and his friends. CBI suspects criminal cinduct in foreign investment approvals to a company linked to jailed media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indriani. CBI thinks Karti’s company helped a media company circumvent limits on foreign investment when his father was the minister.
- In UP six people looted a jewellery shop and shot at on owners. They took IRs4 crore cash and gold.
- In J&K, a student Nabeel Ahmed Wani, topped in the whole of India in BSF exams. he told media his sister is studying civil engineering in Chandigarh who was being threatened. He informed Maneka Gandhi about it in a letter who provided his sister security. He said but in Jammu his mother is alone and requires security for being threatened by militants. Nabeel topped the same time Burhan Wani was killed. Nabeel said he wishes his sister to join the Indian army as first woman officer.
- In Ghaziabad, a 19-year-old girl raped by father for six years shot video that went viral. The father, a Maths professor got arrested by police.
- Modi’s NDA Government has completed three years in India. the government’s performance is been detailed in a survey.
- A Jalandhar woman was sold by an agent on the promise of getting her employment but was tortured in Saudi Arabia. The husband has appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter for help.
- AAP has launched its campaign Apne Apneya Naal on May 18 in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann has said AAP will participate in by-polls in Gurdaspur and municipal elections.
- A woman has said she was beaten by her husband and in-laws. Paramjit Kaur, 35 made a video that went viral. She said as her husband is in Dubai, her husband’s brother beats her and asks to compromise with him. Kaur has two kids.
- A Wesley Institute of Learning has said senior immigrants face problems in Canada due to lack of English language and have less job prospects. This includes Italian 8.2%, people from UK 6.2%, Chinese 4.5%, Indians 3.6% followed by Jamaicans, Filipinos, Germans and Portugese. As a result their health declines.
- In IPL 10: Mumbai Indians are facing Rising Pune Supergiants today. Winner goes to the finals.
- Inzamamul Haq has said new players will replace Misbah and Younis Khan.
