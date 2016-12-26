A Year in Review: MP Sonia Sidhu Celebrates Progress On Immigration

MP for Brampton South reviews what we’ve achieved together in the first full year of her mandate for the immigration file

Brampton, ON–Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, has not lost touch with what many of her constituents have top of mind. She has spent 2016 actively working with Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Hon. John McCallum, on ways to fix the immigration system inherited from the previous Conservative government’s decade in power.

“We inherited a system that had cases going back years and years for applicants,” said Sidhu. “I heard loud and clear that we had to immediately get to work on this.”

MP Sidhu has been an active participant of the Liberal’s Ontario Immigration Committee that meets to brainstorm and debate the best ways for the Minister to go forward. She has also contributed through sitting in on the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration while they discussed serving clients and applicants more efficiently and effectively.

Here are the federal Liberal Government’s highlight achievements from the Fall session of Parliament alone in regards to immigration:

“Our government has done more in four months for the immigration file than the previous government did in almost a decade. Minister McCallum has been doing great work by announcing several big promises from our campaign for immigration have been fulfilled,” added MP Sidhu.

“All of these announcements come together under the theme of reuniting families, reducing processing times, ending backlogs, simplifying the piles of paperwork, and building a stronger economy for everyone.”

The Government of Canada is committed to an immigration system that strengthens the Canadian middle class through economic growth and attracting investment, supports diversity and helps build vibrant, dynamic and inclusive communities. Newcomers play a key role in Canada’s future success by supporting our diverse society, culture and economy. If anyone has any questions about any of these changes, they can contact the Office of Sonia Sidhu, M.P. for Brampton South for more information.



