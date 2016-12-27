AAP & Congress thrive on blatant falsehood: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Bhagwant Mann brought disrepute to Punjabis

Union Minister distributes sanction letters to 377 beneficiaries at Joga

Flags off 5 buses covering routes of rural belt

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are hand in glove with each other and are partners in crime to derail Punjab from the developmental track thereby causing hindrance to the phenomenal and prosperous success journey of the state.” These views were expressed here today by the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal while interacting with media-persons. The Union Minister said that though Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi yet roams more in other states rather than concentrating on developing his own. She further disclosed that the AAP leaders are selling tickets in Punjab and are minting Rs. 2 -3 crore per ticket. She also said that AAP and Congress both thrive on blatant falsehoods and appealed to the people to beware of such parties.

Castigating Bhagwant Mann, the Union Minister said that the AAP parliamentarian has brought disrepute to the Punjabis and it is first time in the history spanning over 60 years that an MP has been expelled from the parliament with consensus. Chiding Bhagwant Mann, she said that it is very unfortunate that the while on one hand the AAP leader professes the ideology of the martyrs, on the other he enters religious places and parliament under the influence of intoxicants. The Union Minister also divulged that under the leadership of Chief Minister S. Parkash Singh Badal the SAD-BJP government has promulgated various pro-people schemes such as-atta-dal scheme for poor sections, shagan scheme, waiving off the power bills, distribution of cycles under Mai Bhago Vidya Scheme, Disbursing Stoves (Chulha) under Ujjwala Scheme, Health Insurance scheme and the target of the SAD-BJP government has always been to ensure the benefit of poor and needy households.

On the occasion, the Union Minister distributed sanction letters to 377 beneficiaries under ‘Housing For All’ (Harek Nu Makan) scheme out of which 299 and 78 households were given sanction letters of Rs. 4.75 crores for new houses and repair purposes respectively. She also flagged of 5 PRTC buses covering rural belts and expressed hope that this would solve the commuting problem of people belonging to rural areas. The first bus would cover the route from Budhlada to Datewas, Bareta, Mander, Juglan and Kulrrian while the second bus would cover Budhlada to Boha, Sherkhanwala, Maghanian, Reond, Jhallbuti, Mander and Bareta route. The third bus would cover Budhlada to Kalipur, Boha, Nandgarh, Malko, Chainewala, Jhunir, Fatta, Sardulgarh and Jhanda Kalan route. The route from Budhlada to Ahmedpur, Kulehri, Barnala, Jawahar Ke, Mansa, Manbibriyan, Saidewala, Khokhar, Man Aspal and Maur Mandi would be covered by the fourth bus while the fifth bus would cover the route ranging from Budhlada to Datewas, Rangrial, Gaga and Lehra.

Among others present on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner Mansa Varinder Kumar Sharma, M.D. PRTC Ravinder Singh, SSP Mansa Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Vice-Chairman PRTC Winnerjit Singh Goldy, Chairman District Planning Committee Bathinda Jagdeep Singh Nakai, Chairman Market Committee Bhikhi Baldev Singh Makha, ADC (Development) Harinder Singh Sra, District President SAD Gurmel Singh Fafre Bhai Ke, PA to the Union Minister Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal-Anmolpreet Singh, GM PRTC (Budhlada) Mahinderpal Singh, District President SC Wing Swaran Singh Heerewala, District President Istri Akali Dal (Urban) Simarjeet Kaur Simmi, District President Istri Akali Dal (Rural) Balveer Kaur and General Secretary Malwa Zone-1 Kewal and others.



