AAP MLAs unanimously decide Sukhpal Khaira next LOP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators from Punjab on Thursday have unanimously deci ded to have Bholath MLA and senior leader of the party Sukhpal Singh Khaira as the next Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

An official spokesperson of the party disclosed that AAP MLAs in a meeting convened by National convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi unanimously conveyed to the latter that they would want to see Khaira to be the next LOP in Punjab.

The post of LOP fell vacant after supreme court lawyer and Dakha legislator HS Phoolka resigned last week.

Sangrur MP and State president Bhagwant Mann, State co -president and Sunam MLA Aman Arora and Phoolka welcomed the collective decision of the AAP MLAs in favour of Khaira immediately after Kejri wal announced that all AAP legislators preferred Khai ra to be the next LOP.

In Canada, Jaskirat Mann- AAP Canada Convenor, Harpreet Khosa-National Media Convener, Surinder Mavi- City Convenor and Kamaljit Sidhu-National Spokesperson AAP welcomed the decision and congratulated Sukhpal Khiara on his appointment.

Khaira later thanked Kejriwal and the AAP legislators for posing faith in his leadership and assured to discharge his duty with utmost dedication and responsi bility.

Besides Kejriwal, Mann, Phoolka others from the central leadership present on the occasion included Faridkot MP, Sadhu Singh, Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh.



Related posts: