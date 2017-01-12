ACTORS ARJUN RAMPAL & JACKIE SHROFF TO CAMPAIGN FOR BJP
NEW DELHI, (PTI) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has met senior BJP
leaders at the party headquarters here and is expected to campaign for it in
assembly elections in five states. Actor Jackie Shroff is also likely to campaign for
the party. Rampal, a model turned actor, met the party general secretary Kailash
Vijayvargiya and later heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he
was impressed with the work of his government and wanted to work for the party.
Vijayvargiya said Rampal can campaign in assembly elections. Asked if he will
join the party, the BJP leader said it could be possible. Par ty sources said
Shroff may also campaign for them.
